Strong storms, heavy rain barrel through Central Texas | Local News

More than an inch of rain fell over portions of Killeen in underneath an hour overdue Thursday afternoon as sturdy storms barreled through the Central Texas house.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded 1.12 inches of rain between 5 and six p.m. Thursday, and Skylark Field airport reported 0.88 inches. In the similar time-frame, Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport reported 2.15 inches.
Meteorologists expect a slight likelihood of showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, then skies will regularly change into sunny, with a prime close to 77. Skies will have to transparent Friday night time with a low round 49. Winds will shift from the north changing into southeasterly after nighttime.
Saturday’s prime will have to be close to 76, underneath sunny skies. There is a slight likelihood of showers and thunderstorms within the afternoon and night time with a low round 54.
A 30-50% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms go back for Sunday with the prime temperature within the mid-60s. A possibility for showers and thunderstorms continues into the in a single day hours at 50% with a low temperature round 52 and most commonly cloudy skies.
Next week, rain probabilities seem to stick within the forecast through Wednesday, regardless that rain probabilities drop to 40% on Tuesday and 20% on Wednesday.