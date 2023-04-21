Strong storms, heavy rain barrel through Central Texas | Local News

Friday, April 21, 2023
More than an inch of rain fell over portions of Killeen in underneath an hour overdue Thursday afternoon as sturdy storms barreled through the Central Texas house.

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded 1.12 inches of rain between 5 and six p.m. Thursday, and Skylark Field airport reported 0.88 inches. In the similar time-frame, Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport reported 2.15 inches.



