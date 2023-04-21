Friday, April 21, 2023
Florida

Stocks close slightly down as investors react to earnings reports

By accuratenewsinfo
Stocks close slightly down as investors react to earnings reports



On Thursday, the inventory marketplace skilled a slight decline as investors answered to the most recent rounds of earnings reports, as smartly as the discharge of recent weekly jobless claims numbers. Following those traits, Uma Moriarity, CenterSquare Investment Management’s senior strategist, equipped perception into how those occasions will affect investors at some point. Stay up to date on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting through turning on browser notifications.

