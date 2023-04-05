Cahill’s aunt, Mandy Tart, were married to Hendry for 19 years ahead of 2014

Stephen Hendry will take on his former nephew in qualifying for the World Snooker Championship subsequent week as he bids to achieve the Crucible tournament for the first time in 11 years.

The document seven-time global champion used to be drawn, on Tuesday, in opposition to James Cahill, whose auntie, Mandy Tart, used to be married to Hendry for 19 years ahead of they divorced in 2014.

Hendry, 54, got here out of retirement in 2020 after an eight-year hiatus and entered qualifying for the Crucible in 2021, when he beat his outdated rival Jimmy White ahead of dropping to China’s Xu Si.

But the Scot skipped qualifying altogether final yr and, regardless of being passed a 2d two-year wildcard, he has performed simply 3 fits this season, successful just one body.

Hendry’s first-round conflict with Cahill – who famously beat Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Crucible as an beginner in 2019 – will be one thing of a grudge fit.

Cahill up to now printed his outdated uncle did not anything to assist his fledgling occupation, announcing: ‘I asked him a couple of times but he just didn’t appear , to position it bluntly.’

Another intriguing qualifying conflict in Sheffield sees 1997 global champion Ken Doherty face 12-time girls’s global champion Reanne Evans.

The in-form White, who beat global No5 Judd Trump final week, enters qualifying in the 2d around as he tries to achieve the major World Championship draw for the first time since 2006.

‘I’ll be attending to the Crucible, I’m taking part in too neatly,’ mentioned the Whirlwind, a six-time Crucible runner-up.