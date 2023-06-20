Stefon Diggs’ frustration with Bills stems from role in offense, voice in play-calling, per report

Last week, Buffalo Bills necessary minicamp made NFL headlines for the fallacious causes. Star wideout Stefon Diggs was once reportedly now not in attendance on Tuesday when camp unfolded, and head trainer Sean McDermott stated he was once “very concerned” concerning the state of affairs.

This case changed into extra curious through the hour, as Diggs’ agent stated the famous person veteran was once in the development on Tuesday, and could be there “for the entirety of minicamp.” After that first apply consultation, quarterback Josh Allen instructed journalists that Diggs’ problems have been “not football-related,” but his follow-up feedback made it seem that they had the entirety to do with soccer.

The subsequent day, Diggs returned to the amenities and was once at the apply box.

On Sunday, we have been after all given a glimpse at the back of the curtain with the Diggs state of affairs. According to the Boston Globe, Diggs’ frustration is because of his role in the offense and his voice in the workforce’s play-calling.

Diggs stuck 108 passes for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 16 video games performed final season. He accounted for 29% of the Bills’ receptions in 2022, which was once tied for the third-highest charge in the NFL final 12 months. Diggs ranked fourth in the NFL in receptions, 5th in receiving yards and tied for 0.33 in landing receptions.

However, the finishing to the 2022 season was once dramatic for Diggs and the Bills. After being disillusioned through the Cincinnati Bengals on their house box in the divisional spherical, The Athletic reported that Diggs sprinted out of the locker room with all of his issues prior to a few of Buffalo’s training personnel even made it right down to the tunnel that results in the locker room. He was once observed “exchanging some words” with Allen at the sideline right through the loss, and later took to Twitter to provide an explanation for that he simply wasn’t OK with dropping. In that 17-point defeat, Diggs stuck simply 4 of 10 goals for 35 yards.

Bills trainer Sean McDermott told reporters last Wednesday that the workforce is “in a good spot” with Diggs, and added, “I feel like it’s resolved.” Fans can make a choice to imagine the placement has been resolved, however it is simply as honest to wonder whether frustrations may just bubble up once more.