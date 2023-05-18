Steelers give Mitch Trubisky two-year extension, QB now under contract for three more years, per report

A 12 months in the past, Mitch Trubisky signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers with the hope of turning into their beginning quarterback. Although his dream was once short-lived, he has discovered a long-term house within the National Football League (NFL) with the Steelers. According to NFL Media, the Steelers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with Trubisky that will likely be added to his present deal, which has 12 months final. Trubisky is now under contract for three years, value $19.4 million. He may earn as much as $33 million over the process his contract. This extension can even decrease his cap quantity for the 2023 season.

The General Manager of the Steelers, Omar Khan, showed the news in an look on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. He said that Trubisky was once getting into his ultimate 12 months of a two-year deal value $14.285 million, and that the staff was once finalizing an extension with him. This announcement got here in a while after the Steelers re-signed Mason Rudolph, who had served as their third-string quarterback ultimate season.

Khan added, “We feel good about our quarterback room, so that was an important piece. We’ve obviously got Kenny Pickett as our starter. We feel really good about Mitch Trubisky and the role he’s in, and he feels good about it. And we’ve added Mason Rudolph, so we’re really excited about our QB room.”

As the No. 2 general pick out within the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky had a a hit begin to his occupation, which integrated a Pro Bowl nod in 2018. However, issues went downhill beginning in 2019 when he and the Bears didn’t are living as much as expectancies after successful 13 video games right through his Pro Bowl season. Despite serving to the Bears achieve the playoffs in 2020, Trubisky signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2021 and spent the season as Josh Allen’s backup. Trubisky started the 2022 season because the Steelers’ beginning quarterback however misplaced his process to rookie Kenny Pickett right through the fourth sport. Although he appeared passive right through his time because the Steelers’ beginning quarterback, he performed noticeably higher on every occasion he was once known as upon for the remainder of the season. He made a number of large throws in Week 6 to lend a hand the Steelers shut out the Buccaneers. In Week 14, with Pickett out with a head harm, Trubisky finished all however 5 of his 22 makes an attempt in serving to the Steelers defeat the Panthers.







Although his position at the staff might not be as vital because it as soon as was once, Trubisky, who’s 29 years previous, is a valued member of the Steelers’ roster. He was once voted through his teammates as a captain sooner than the beginning of ultimate season, a identify he is taking severely. “Being voted a staff



