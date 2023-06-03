Steelers’ Broderick Jones trending toward becoming starting LT as Round 1 rookie taking first-team reps





The Pittsburgh Steelers are happy with the efficiency of Broderick Jones, their 14th general pick out within the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie offensive take on has inspired all through the group’s offseason program, with veteran take on Dan Moore Jr. shifting to proper take on to make method for the younger participant. Jones, a two-time nationwide champion from Georgia, stays humble in spite of his promising get started, declaring that he’s taking issues (*1*) so that you could toughen his craft. Jones has best made 4 begins in 2021 prior to starting each sport in 2022, making the offseason program an immersive studying enjoy for the green participant. Isaac Seumalo, the Steelers’ new left guard and a former Super Bowl winner, is without doubt one of the “older guys” that Jones has been leaning on for steering.

Jones is taking benefit of the data of different participants of the offensive line. Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Chukwuma Okorafor are veterans who’ve been serving to Jones in his construction, and he’s even speaking with defensive avid gamers to be informed extra about his craft.

- Advertisement -

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping that by the point the common season begins, Jones will develop right into a comfy left take on. This will lend a hand quarterback Kenny Pickett make an important jump in his 2nd season as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback.