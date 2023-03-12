State of Texas: ‘Education freedom’ bill brings praise and concern

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — State Senator Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, chair of the Senate Committee on Education, filed Senate Bill 8 Friday night time, giving an in depth appearance into best Republicans’ precedence to make use of state cash to subsidize non-public schooling.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick selected Senate Bill 8 to hold one of his best 30 priorities of “empowering parental rights — including school choice.” Governor Greg Abbott has advocated for growing state-funded “education savings accounts” that may give cash to Texans to pay for education-related bills, together with non-public faculty tuition.

Sen. Creighton stated the purpose is to supply up to $8,000 to households with schooling financial savings accounts.

“I think we’re in a different day and time in the outlook on educational opportunities than we even were five years ago. And I think that’s why there’s been a grassfire across this nation for parental choice and educational empowerment,” Sen. Creighton stated. “This is education freedom, this is making sure that the state of Texas falls in line where we should be leading.”

“We’ve seen [education savings accounts] work very effectively in other states, and we’ve also already seen them work here in the state of Texas,” stated Abbott to a crowd in Tyler Thursday night time, relating to state-subsidized tuition for particular wishes scholars. “What we want to do this session is expand that program so that every parent will have the ability to choose the education that is best for their child.”

The plan has confronted stark opposition from Republicans and Democrats alike.

“Taking money out of the public school system to help a few that already have more choices than the kids that I represent do, I think it’s just categorically wrong. I’m for all kids in Texas, not just the ones that live next to a private school,” stated State Representative Ken King, R-Canadian, who sits at the House Public Education Committee.

King argues non-public faculty subsidies will lend a hand most effective city and suburban scholars on the expense of his rural constituents as a result of rural spaces have fewer or no non-public colleges. He could also be skeptical that non-public colleges would need state cash as a result of that can matter them to state necessities.

“When you ask a private school to take the STAAR test or participate in the A-F accountability system or take their proportionate number of our special education students, I don’t think they’re going to be interested in a voucher because those things would eat up whatever they made off the voucher,” he stated.

House Democrats also are adversarial to the plan.

“We are very laser focused right now on increasing our investments in public education, stopping the defunding of education through private school vouchers, and to make sure that we’re paying our teachers and educators living wages,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Trey Martinez-Fischer stated.

Creighton stated investment for schooling financial savings accounts is not going to come from the state’s public schooling funds. He stated the state can each absolutely fund public schooling and fund this program.

“We are all fully intending to lift up public schools with the funding they need and also provide education opportunities to those that need it most. And those can reconcile,” Creighton stated. “Look, anyone that ever said that looking at education savings accounts or other education opportunities for our kids is something that attacks public schools, I think that’s just an incredibly divisive, untrue, unnecessary narrative that shouldn’t be fostered by anyone.”

Abbott dismisses those reviews through evaluating them to the grievance of constitution colleges in Texas.

“The concerns that have been raised are really a repeat of what was raised twenty years ago,” Abbott stated in Tyler. “After twenty years of charter schools with more than 350,000 students in charter schools across Texas, schools are not being defunded.”

Veterinarians fear about proposed Texas vet board adjustments

Lawmakers are seeking to reform the state company in price of Texas animal docs, however some veterinarians are pushing again in opposition to the present remedy plan.

Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall, filed a bill final week that might quickly connect the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners (TBVME) to every other state company, with a purpose to lend a hand with its ongoing knowledge and control problems.

Holland serves because the vice chair of the Sunset Advisory Commission, which evaluations the efficiency of state businesses. Sunset reviews have referred to as out TBVME a number of instances over the past six years and “repeatedly documented” issues of “unreliable and inconsistent data.”

In 2022, after those evaluations, a KXAN investigation printed that the issues endured. KXAN discovered dozens of disciplinary data nonetheless lacking from the company’s public licensee look-up web site, which might save you puppy homeowners from seeing a veterinarian’s disciplinary historical past. KXAN additionally discovered a backlog of lawsuits and investigations on the company, leaving complainants and docs, alike, looking ahead to solution.

At the time, TBVME leaders pointed to ongoing hassle with discovering and enforcing the suitable device or database for its company information. Eventually, the board president and government director stepped down.

In January 2023, lawmakers on Sunset voted to take additional motion, recommending the legislature connect TBVME to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) for the following 4 years.

“They know how to take on licensees and different agencies and help them with their systems: their programs, their software. These are all things that are needed,” Holland stated of TDLR. “The vet board in its current state wasn’t demonstrating to Sunset or the Legislature that they could handle those things.”

If handed through the legislature, the bill will require any regulations or powers recently associated with TBVME’s tasks to be authorized through TDLR and its oversight fee as an alternative. The present Veterinary Board would function an “advisory committee” to TDLR, in step with the bill.

The Texas Veterinary Medical Association, which advocates on behalf of veterinarians within the state, stated it has “significant concerns” about this transfer.

In a letter outlining the troubles, the affiliation’s president Dr. Tamra Walthall referred to as TDLR “an excellent resource” to lend a hand TBVME enhance its inner processes and procedures. However, she argues “it simply lacks the specialized subject matter expertise necessary to run a medicine-focused agency.”

One of the affiliation’s individuals, Austin-area veterinarian Dr. John Faught, advised KXAN he would have preferred to peer different businesses and subject material professionals advise the veterinary board, along TDLR.

“I think there are a lot of agencies that have a knowledge base on how to handle complaint resolutions like that, that state board could learn from and work with, but I don’t know that they need to be put underneath them as a whole,” Faught stated.

He stated he believes his business will have to have a board that understands the nuances of veterinary medication.

Holland stated he understands veterinarians are considering TBVME’s autonomy long-term and is aware of they don’t wish to see veterinary licenses issued through every other company. He emphasised that the bill most effective requires a short lived, however vital, alternate.

“We’re not trying to move their license to TDLR. We want them to issue their own licenses and be the Texas Vet Board again, but we need the processes and systems and the people and the help that TDLR brings to the table to do this,” he stated. “We want them to be proud of their license. We want to be proud of the board that oversees and regulates their industry. We don’t quite have that right now.”

The new government director of TBVME, Brittany Sharkey, advised KXAN the board has introduced in new high-level group of workers and made different adjustments over the past six months.

“In that time, we prioritized our enforcement capabilities to ensure that we are protecting the public and their animals. We have conducted more compliance inspections this fiscal year than the previous two years combined. We’ve reduced the backlog of cases awaiting settlement conference and the Board is on track to approve more disciplinary orders than in the previous two years combined,” Sharkey stated. “While we know we have a long way to go to restore the trust of the public and the legislature, we are confident that the agency is on the right track. We look forward to working with the legislature and the ongoing conversations about the future of the agency.”

The bill additionally calls for TDLR and TBVME to create a “memorandum of understanding” through October, outlining how the businesses would paintings in combination and which TBVME group of workers would obtain coaching. The memorandum additionally calls for those businesses to seek advice from every other state company, the Department of Information Resources, for lend a hand buying a “suitable” database to handle TBVME’s wishes.

“I think this was a wake-up call for the board to say, ‘Maybe we should be interacting more with our staff, our executive directors, our legal counsel, our programs,’” Holland stated.

Walthall’s letter defined different requests for lawmakers this consultation. For instance, the affiliation referred to as investment requests made in years previous through prior TBVME management “inadequate” and suggested the legislature to extend investment for the company, through granting this yr’s investment request made through the brand new management.

The affiliation could also be pushing for the advent of a procedure to permit TBVME to brush aside meritless lawsuits. Walthall’s letter stated the present code calls for the board to analyze each and every criticism it receives and claims that this has contributed to its “backlog problem.”

While Holland’s bill does no longer cope with these things and is particularly targeted at the Sunset advice, he stated he has noticed an earnest effort to make the entire vital adjustments and get the veterinary board again heading in the right direction.

“It’s the full intention of the legislature for them to go back to a standalone board in 2027,” he stated.

Senators unveil power insurance coverage program amongst plans to redesign energy grid

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick accrued a bipartisan staff of state senators on Thursday to announce a sweeping bundle of expenses he argued will bolster the reliability of the facility grid and decrease power prices, greater than two years after the grid just about collapsed all through the 2021 February wintry weather hurricane.

Senator Charles Schwertner, chairman of the Business and Commerce committee, first presented a brand new “Texas Energy Insurance Program” that Senate Bill 6 would create. He stated this may upload 10,000 megawatts of energy to Texas’ power provide.

“Texas needs its own backup generation when weather is bad,” he stated. “This proposal puts new steel in the ground, ensures more electrons are flowing in our power lines.”

Senate Bill 6 additionally establishes a “state-backed, low-cost loan program,” which Schwertner in comparison to SWIFT, or the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas. That program supplies monetary help to native water tasks.

“This is not building a capacity market. It is an insurance product,” Schwertner stated. “The energy-only market has been very successful here in Texas at keeping costs down. But it is again important to have a backup system so that Texans can be reassured that we have the power necessary in times of crisis.”

Senate Bill 7 could also be in Patrick’s best 10 priorities. This bill objectives to incentivize the advent of new dispatchable power in some way Patrick argued would “level the playing field” between renewable and non-renewable power.

The senators stressed out the will for Texas to have extra dispatchable power — energy this is simply dispensed, most often come from resources like herbal gasoline and energy crops.

“Whether the wind’s blowing or the sun is shining or whatever else may be happening, it’s ready-to-go electricity,” stated Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford.

The senators’ bill bundle comprises seven different expenses: SB 1287, SB 2010, SB 2011, SB 2012, SB 2013, SB 2014 and SB 2015.

The Sierra Club was once fast to criticize the plan as a pricey prefer to fossil gas hobby teams.

“This could be very expensive for consumers,” stated Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter’s conservation director Cyrus Reed. “I think who it benefits most is existing generators that own fossil fuel plants. They would be paid more in the market.”

Reed stated he isn’t adversarial to each and every element that the senators are proposing, however thinks there are higher approaches to making sure reliability — like discovering techniques to lower shoppers’ call for.

“If we were to increase the amount that utilities have to spend on energy efficiency, reducing people’s demand, we could reduce that red line that’s going up and up,” he stated.

Patrick stated the Senate is taking part with the House at the regulation, and he stressed out the significance of coming to settlement on those reforms this consultation.

“The most important issue that I have talked about coming into this session is to address the issues with our power grid,” he stated. “It will take several years…that’s why we have to start now, we can’t wait another session to do that.”

The Public Utility Commission of Texas additionally spent months creating its personal plan for the grid, as required through regulation handed all through the 2021 consultation. Chairman Peter Lake despatched Nexstar a observation in keeping with the senator’s plans.

“We appreciate Lt. Governor Patrick’s and Chairman Schwertner’s leadership on these issues critical to Texas. We are all working together toward the same goal, reliable and affordable energy for Texans. They made clear today the PCM, which we unanimously adopted earlier this year, is an important part of the solution that will achieve this for the Texas grid,” Lake stated. “We look forward to continuing this work with legislators to ensure reliability, affordability, and accountability in the Texas energy market today and for generations of Texans to come.”

Bill would make solving condominium AC problems a concern

An east Austin girl featured in a KXAN investigation after her air-con went out within the center of summer season is now the foundation for an effort to switch Texas regulation.

A proposed bill filed through State Representative Sheryl Cole within the Texas Legislature would make air-con restore in condominium complexes a excessive precedence and pressure landlords to do so if the AC remains off too lengthy.

When KXAN Investigates Mike Rush first talked to Thelma Reyes in July 2022, she stated, “I felt helpless. I couldn’t do anything.”

She was once having a difficult time maintaining her cool.

“The thermostat read above 90 degrees,” she stated. “It was hotter in here than it was outside.”

Reyes advised KXAN her condominium’s AC didn’t paintings for 5 days, although she complained to control.

“I called every day,” she stated on the time. “Who’s going to come? When are you going to do it?”

With the lend a hand of her daughter, Reyes contacted her state consultant, Sheryl Cole.

“They were not responsive to me initially or to KXAN, but this bill came about to remedy her situation, which they did do eventually,” Cole stated.

Representative Cole stated she made up our minds state regulation had to alternate.

“I wanted to do something to stand behind Mrs. Reyes and other people in similar situations,” Cole stated.

Thelma Reyes and her macaw in her east Austin condominium in July 2022 (KXAN Photo/Mike Rush) KXAN Investigator Mike Rush and Texas State Rep. Sheryl Cole (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson) Thelma Reyes appearing in an image the recent temperature registered on her thermostat in July 2022

Last July, the Austin Tenants Council advised KXAN it was once getting, on moderate, 5 calls an afternoon from renters complaining of no AC.

Cole advised Investigator Mike Rush on the time she would document regulation to carry condominium landlords and control responsible.

In past due February 2023, she filed House Bill 2592. The measure calls for condominium complexes statewide to supply air-con that maintains a temperature of 10 levels underneath the recorded temperature outdoor the condominium or 85 levels, whichever is decrease.

The bill additionally calls for landlords or control to fix or substitute erroneous air-con inside 5 days or give you the renter an air-con unit or every other position to stick till upkeep are made.

Cole says if she will get pushback at the bill, it might in all probability come from the Texas Apartment Association (TAA_.

KXAN Investigates reached out to the TAA. In a observation, the affiliation’s vice chairman of executive affairs, David Mintz, wrote the group hasn’t taken a place at the bill but.

“While enforcement is typically through local code officials, the property code provides additional remedies in situations that affect health or safety,” Mintz wrote. “We look forward to learning more about why current law is not sufficient and additional protections may be needed.”