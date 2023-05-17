Starbucks is not charging customers for light or no ice





Starbucks has just lately presented a brand new charge for customizing their Refreshers drinks with no water, including an additional $1. However, it’s vital to notice that this charge does not practice to the light or no ice request in beverages. Several social media posts have claimed that Starbucks will get started charging customers an additional $1 for light or no ice, however this is false.

The additional rate for customizing Refreshers drinks with no water is because of the added elements required. Starbucks has showed that there are no adjustments to the ice customization choices to be had at their shops. Customers can nonetheless request light or no ice without cost. The new coverage got here into impact on May 9, 2023.

- Advertisement -

The VERIFY staff performed their very own take a look at at 3 Starbucks places in Washington, D.C. and showed that there is no further charge for ordering beverages with light ice or no ice. However, they have been charged an additional $1 for a Starbucks Refresher custom designed with no water. The spokesperson for Starbucks defined that this modification lets in for a extra constant option to customization, very similar to different beverage customizations equivalent to including an coffee shot or syrup, which incur an extra rate.

Stay knowledgeable with the VERIFY staff’s day-to-day e-newsletter, textual content indicators or their YouTube channel. You too can apply them on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for fact-checking updates.