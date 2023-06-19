Stanford football recruiting: Elijah Brown commits as Cardinal make splash by landing No. 3 QB in 2024 class





Stanford secured a significant recruiting victory Sunday coming into its debut season below trainer Troy Taylor, landing a commitment from four-star 2024 quarterback and Elite 11 finalist Elijah Brown. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School product is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 33 total prospect and No. 3 at his place in the 2024 recruiting cycle

Brown had 16 identified gives all over his recruitment, in keeping with 247Sports. In-state foes USC and UCLA had been finalists in conjunction with Stanford, however Brown opted to take his skills to the Bay Area relatively than staying in his local Southern California.

“I felt really comfortable there,” Brown instructed 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “I liked the UCLA visit a lot too. Both schools were great, but I love the all-around fit for me at Stanford and it felt like home. … Coach Taylor likes to throw the ball around a lot and it’s an offense I think I can really thrive in. I got to spend a lot of time with coach Taylor and [Quarterbacks coach Tyler Osborne] on the visit because I stayed a day longer and felt a really good connection with those guys.”

Brown turns into the highest-ranked recruit by 247Sports to decide to Stanford for the 2024 cycle. He’s the 3rd Cardinal devote in this cycle to boast a four-star score, becoming a member of edge rushers Dylan Stephenson and Naki Tuakoi. Stanford’s 2024 recruiting class now ranks 9th nationally, in keeping with 247Sports.

Mater Dei isn’t any stranger to generating a hit quarterbacks over time. Notable signal-callers who have long gone in the course of the faculty come with Heisman winners Matt Leinart and Bryce Young, the latter of whom used to be taken No. 1 total by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft after starring for Alabama.

Brown ended his junior season in 2022 throwing for two,785 yards and 31 touchdowns with a 68% finishing touch charge. Mater Dei is 29-1 total in video games in which Brown has began.

Stanford continues luck recruiting QBs post-Shaw

The Cardinal is also in the center of a regime trade, however Brown’s dedication to Stanford means that recruiting proficient passers may not essentially be an issue in the post-David Shaw generation. No Cardinal quarterback in contemporary historical past, in fact, stands above Andrew Luck, who joined the Cardinal when Shaw used to be offensive coordinator and performed his ultimate yr on the program all over Shaw’s first season on the helm.

As the Shaw generation marched on, Stanford persisted to look wholesome manufacturing from quarterbacks such as Okay.J. Costello, Davis Mills and Tanner McKee. All 3 had been top-100 recruits in their respective categories with Mills being probably the most coveted. Mills earned a five-star score from 247Sports and used to be the No. 19 total prospect in the Class of 2017. Go forward and upload Brown to that contemporary pattern as Taylor’s personnel seems to make its mark at the program.