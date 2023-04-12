Wednesday, April 12, 2023
St. Pete woman charged with murder after her sister was found dead, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police stated they’re investigating the demise of a woman found in her house Tuesday afternoon.

Police stated the woman was found at her house on 675 Newton Avenue South in St. Pete round 3:30 p.m. The woman was known as 54-year-old Sherry Lynn Howard.

According to police, investigators arrested Sherry Lynn’s sister, Charee Howard, 39, and charged her with second-degree murder.

Officials stated the 2 lived in combination in the house, and no person else was provide on the time.

Police stated that is an ongoing investigation, and clinical examiners are nonetheless operating to decide the reason for demise.

