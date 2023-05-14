St. Pete murder suspect charged with 2 sexual assaults

St. Petersburg, Florida detectives are in search of information from the general public a few murder suspect who’s now additionally being accused of 2 separate sexual assaults. Tommy Stephens, elderly 52, used to be arrested in March for the murder of 34-year-old Jona Waller. Waller’s mom, Patricia Suggs-Walker, mentioned she feels relieved understanding different individuals are coming ahead and in need of justice.

Stephens is dealing with fees for 2 sexual assaults, which befell on April 18, 2022 and February 16, 2023, respectively. Both sufferers had been grownup ladies who knew Stephens, in keeping with police. St. Pete Assistant Police Chief Michael Kovacsev mentioned, (*2*)

Detectives imagine that there could also be extra sufferers and are asking someone who had a “violent and/or forced sexual interaction” with Stephens to touch Detective Schwartz at 727-551-3277. Stephens is charged with second-degree murder in Waller’s dying, who used to be discovered stabbed to dying in March 2023 in an alley south of the 200 block of thirty seventh Street North. Waller left at the back of two daughters, elderly 3 and 5.

“To me, she didn’t die in vain. That’s how I’m looking at it. That the death is able to help someone else, you know, bring these people to help put him away,” Suggs-Walker mentioned.