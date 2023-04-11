Spurs Could Appoint “One Of The Best Coaches”

Former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie has advised Tottenham Hotspur they might appoint “one of the best coaches” in Brendan Rodgers.





What’s the newest Spurs supervisor news?

- Advertisement -

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy are nonetheless looking for a brand new everlasting supervisor after mutually parting tactics with Antonio Conte, and there may be been a succession of names connected to the post.

Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and Rodgers are simply some of the out-of-work coaches which have been discussed with rumours additionally indicating Graham Potter might develop into an choice additionally.

- Advertisement -

FootballFanCast VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rodgers, who not too long ago left Leicester City, has been in all probability essentially the most heavily-linked supervisor of the previous couple of days with Football Insider even reporting that he has a ‘excellent probability’ of touchdown the Lilywhites task.

- Advertisement -

After this declare, pundit McAvennie has prompt that the 50-year-old is not just ‘one of the crucial absolute best coaches’, however that he and the north Londoners could be a super fit.

“I think Brendan Rodgers would be a great manager for them,” he defined to Football Insider.

“That is his roughly staff. He has were given the gamers there and he would get them taking part in higher.

“I have no idea what took place at Leicester however Brendan is a great supervisor, a in reality excellent supervisor and he can get the most efficient out of gamers.

“There is no way Leicester would have gone down. I think a club like Tottenham, Brendan would be a good manager. It is his stature, he is good enough to go there. He is one of the best coaches and I think they would take to him.”

Would Rodgers become Spurs?

Interestingly, this is not the primary time Levy has been tracking the Northern Irishman, with reviews from 2021 suggesting that Spurs had been taking into consideration Rodgers as an alternative for Jose Mourinho.

While Rodgers’ inventory has arguably reduced since then, having led former facet Leicester right into a Premier League relegation combat this season, we imagine he may nonetheless be a forged out of doors contender.

Called a ‘super manager‘ by way of David Moyes, the previous Liverpool boss did information Leicester to each an FA Cup and Community Shield win in 2021. He used to be additionally arguably unfortunate to fail to notice Champions League soccer with the Foxes, having led them to two successive fifth-placed finishes in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Rodgers is an skilled trophy winner boasting nine pieces of major silverware on his CV, together with an overly a hit spell north of the border the place he near-dominated the SPFL with Celtic.

Now a unfastened agent, the ex-Swansea boss may doubtlessly be attracted by way of the chance of changing Conte at Spurs.