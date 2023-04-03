Spectator dies of ‘cardiac event’ after school game brawl

Vermont State Police say an post-mortem has decided {that a} 60-year-old spectator who died after being fascinated with a brawl at a center school basketball game in past due January died of an acute cardiac tournament

ALBURGH, Vt. — An post-mortem has decided {that a} 60-year-old spectator who died after being fascinated with a brawl at a Vermont center school basketball game in past due January died of an acute cardiac tournament, state police stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are running with county prosecutors to study the case and any possible fees for folks concerned within the battle, state police stated Friday.

Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, died Jan. 31 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans over two hours after he was once concerned within the altercation amongst more than one spectators right through a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh Community Education Center and St. Albans City School, police stated. The clinical examiner decided that the purpose of dying was once an “acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis,” state police stated. The means of dying shall be indexed as undetermined, police stated.

The battle had ended prior to soldiers arrived, and plenty of of the contributors had left. Giroux sought clinical consideration, police stated. He was once taken through ambulance to the health center.

After the brawl, school officers introduced that spectators would no longer be allowed to wait house basketball video games for the remaining of the season on the Alburgh center school.

Alburgh is a the town of about 2,100 in northwestern Vermont. It is surrounded on 3 aspects through Lake Champlain and the northern section of the neighborhood bureaucracy section of the border with Canada.