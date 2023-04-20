Thursday, April 20, 2023
SpaceX live updates: FAA investigating explosion of Starship rocket

By accuratenewsinfo
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the explosion of SpaceX’s Starship that took place a couple of mins after liftoff.

The company is answerable for protective Americans throughout industrial area transportation release and reentry operations.

“An anomaly occurred during the ascent and prior to stage separation resulting in a loss of the vehicle,” the FAA mentioned in a commentary. “No injuries or public property damage have been reported.”

“The FAA will oversee the mishap investigation of the Starship/Super Heavy test mission. A return to flight of the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety. This is standard practice for all mishap investigations.”

SpaceX mentioned the rocket’s boosters didn’t correctly separate following the release.

-ABC News’ Gina Sunseri

