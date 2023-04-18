Southwest Airlines flight status: Delays after nationwide stop

Southwest Airlines stated technical problems resulted in Tuesday’s system-wide issues.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines has been running to get its flight agenda again heading in the right direction after lifting a nationwide flooring stop on Tuesday.

The airline introduced it halted provider because of technical problems early Tuesday morning. The downside led Southwest Airlines to briefly pause all of its departures.

“They sent me, like, three messages. Delay. Delay. I’m not sure how late it’s going to be. But, yeah, it’s delayed,” stated Antonio Zuniga, as he arrived to Dallas Love Field Airport.

Customers questioned when flights would resume. After a number of hours of conserving flights grounded, Southwest Airlines issued an replace sooner than midday, announcing, “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.”

Some vacationers at Dallas Love Field discussed experiencing delays between 25 mins to 2 hours, in some circumstances. Many stated Southwest Airlines saved them up to date thru its app and textual content messages.

While many of us touring out of Dallas Love Field have been experiencing some minor delays, it’s the passengers who had connecting flights in different towns who’re maximum involved.

“We have an hour to make our flight. So, we’re just hopeful,” stated Debra Blades, as she waited to catch a flight to San Jose along with her pal Colleen Mefford. They are dependable Southwest Airlines shoppers.

Many vacationers take into accout the chaos when Southwest Airlines skilled some main issues a couple of months in the past, across the Christmas vacation. It canceled greater than 15,000 flights again then.

“I don’t know what’s happening presently, however they do want to get it in combination,” stated Mefford.