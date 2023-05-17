Southwest Airlines CEO talks preparation for summer travel





Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan has expressed self assurance within the airline’s talent to take care of operational balance all the way through the approaching summer travel duration, in spite of contemporary disruptions. In an interview with CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, Jordan addressed closing December’s flight cancellations, which affected 16,000 flights because of weather-related problems, in addition to a separate incident closing month when a suite of pc firewalls failed, inflicting delays to one,700 flights. While Southwest has come beneath investigation by means of america Department of Transportation because of the December disruptions, Jordan said that buyer bookings stay sturdy, indicating that Southwest has controlled to retain its buyer base. The airline has invested closely in bettering its operational infrastructure, together with buying extra deicing vans and pads at key airports. Although Southwest continues to enjoy pilot shortages, Jordan has said that it’s “as staffed as we have ever been”. The unedited interviews with each Jordan and Andrew Watterson, Southwest’s leader working officer, can also be discovered at the Y’all-itics podcast.