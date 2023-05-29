A man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was once officially arrested Sunday and faces as much as 10 years in jail on a fee of violating the aviation safety regulation, officers mentioned.

During a initial wondering, the 33-year-old informed investigators that he felt suffocated and attempted to get off the airplane temporarily, in line with police.

Twelve other people had been fairly injured on Friday after he opened the door of the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321-200, inflicting air to blast within the cabin and terrifying passengers. Some testified they suffered critical ear ache and noticed others screaming and crying. A video shared on social media displays passengers’ hair being whipped via air blowing into the cabin.

Normally, the emergency exit doorways can’t be opened mid-flight because of the variation in air power outside and inside of the airplane. But during Friday’s incident, the man succeeded in opening the door most likely because the airplane was once flying at a low altitude whilst getting ready to land and there wasn’t a lot distinction in power, in line with Asiana Airlines officers.

The Transport Ministry mentioned the airplane was once at 700 ft (213 meters) when the man pulled the door open. The airplane was once getting ready to land in Daegu on an hour-long flight from the southern island of Jeju with 200 other people on board. They integrated teenage athletes on their method to a observe and box pageant, in line with Asiana Airlines.

On Sunday, a district courtroom in Daegu licensed a warrant to officially arrest the man. Police previous sought the arrest warrant, bringing up the graveness of the crime and an opportunity the man might flee, in line with Daegu police.

“I wanted to get off the plane soon,” the man, whose face was once lined via a black hoodie, a cap and a masks, informed journalists on the courtroom forward of its evaluation of his arrest warrant. “I’m really sorry to kids,” he mentioned, in a most likely connection with the teenage athletes.

Daegu police mentioned they’ve as much as 20 days to analyze the man earlier than figuring out whether or not to ship him to prosecutors for a conceivable indictment.

If convicted, he faces a most sentence of 10 years in jail for breaching the aviation safety regulation that bars passengers from dealing with access doorways, emergency exit doorways and different apparatus on board, in line with the Transport Ministry.

Daegu police mentioned the man, surnamed Lee, informed them that he was once beneath pressure after dropping a role not too long ago and that he sought after to get out of the airplane quickly because he was once feeling suffocated simply earlier than touchdown.

The other people who had been taken to hospitals had been principally handled for minor issues similar to respiring difficulties.

Asiana Airlines mentioned in a observation that ranging from Sunday, it stopped the sale of emergency exit seats on its 174-seat A321-200 planes and the 195-seat A321-200s as a security precaution. Lee was once seated close to the emergency exit, airline officers mentioned.