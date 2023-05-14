South Florida Mind Your Health Festival held in SW Miami-Dade – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

An match was once held in Southwest Miami-Dade ultimate weekend to boost consciousness for psychological well being. The South Florida Mind Your Health Festival came about at Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon. The outside match aimed to supply assets and emotional strengthen to people who were suffering from psychological well being problems.

The CEO of Jackson Behavioral Health, Vicky Sabharwal, highlighted the significance of bringing consciousness to the neighborhood about psychological well-being. She identified that whilst other people typically take nice care in their bodily our bodies through understanding and maintaining a healthy diet, they incessantly overlook their psychological well being.

Mind Your Health was once backed through WSVN, and their meteorologists, Vivian Gonzalez and Jackson Dill, served as emcees on the match.

