Softball Drops Series Finale at UCF

Next Game: Texas A&M 5/3/2023 | 6 p.m. - Advertisement -

May. 03 (Wed) / 6 p.m.

Texas A&M History

- Advertisement -

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Houston softball group concluded its 2023 highway agenda with a 4-0 loss to UCF on Sunday at UCF Softball Complex.

Sarah Willis (14-3) tossed her 2nd whole sport of the weekend for UCF (33-19, 12-3) to earn the victory. Kenna Wilkey (14-13) threw 5 innings within the circle for Houston (19-27, 6-9) to select up the loss.

Game Highlights:

· With her get started within the nine-spot of the lineup lately, senior Paige Hulsey has made a get started in each and every place within the batting order this season.

· Senior Kati Ray Brown stuck her fourth runner of the yr stealing. It was once additionally her 2nd runner stuck stealing of the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Player Highlights:

· Baylea Myers : 1-1

· LA Matthews : 1-3

Key Innings

1st | The Knights jumped out to an early lead as Chloe Evans tripled house a run within the first inning to place UCF up 1-0.

4th | UCF added a couple of runs to its lead within the fourth. With a couple of runners in scoring positon, Kennedy Searcy singled to power them each house and prolong the Knights’ result in 3-0.

5th | UCF capped the scoring within the 5th, as a groundout with the bases loaded plated a runner to finish the scoring at 4-0, giving UCF the win as Willis close the door within the 6th and 7th innings.

UP NEXT

Houston performs its ultimate nonconference sport of the season with Texas A&M visiting Cougar Softball Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for six p.m. and the sport can be streamed on ESPN+.

BUY TICKETS

Fans can buy Houston Softball tickets via calling 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) or via clicking here.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship luck within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win once we get started Big 12 festival in July 2023. Click here to upward push and be counted.

JOIN the DIAMOND CLUB

Fans can assist beef up the Houston Softball program via becoming a member of the Diamond Club. To in finding out extra information in regards to the Diamond Club, click here or name Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can obtain updates via following @UHCougarSB on Twitter and meet up with the most recent news and notes at the group via clicking LIKE at the group’s Facebook web page at Houston Softball. Fans can also observe the group on Instagram at @UHCougarSB.