Soccer’s upcoming weekend match cancelled

AUSTIN, TX – By mutual settlement between the top coaches and two establishments, Sunday’s girls’s football match between The University of Texas and Stephen F. Austin has been cancelled.

Texas is now scheduled to go back to the pitch on Saturday, April 15, when the Longhorns host Houston at 7 PM CT at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field.

- Advertisement -

Last day trip, Texas performed to a 0-0 tie in opposition to conference-foe Oklahoma on Sunday, March 26 following a couple of 45-minute halves in opposition to SMU and TCU in Dallas on Sunday, March 5.

FOLLOW US

For the most recent information at the staff, practice @TexasSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. General athletic news may also be discovered at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.