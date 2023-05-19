Smoke near Orlando theme parks? Cause possibly from controlled burns nearby

article

Are you seeing smoke around the theme parks?

Late Tuesday afternoon, some people began posting on social media about smoke and claims of “ash” falling in Orlando, near Universal, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld. FOX 35’s live camera atop the SunTrust Building in downtown Orlando showed what appeared to be a haze over parts of the area.

There are several prescribed or controlled burns happening in nearby counties, which could be where the smoke is coming from.

An 1,800-acre prescribed burn was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Green Swamp East, which is southwest of Orlando.

A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said there are two controlled burns happening in nearby Osceola County, including one that’s reportedly 700 acres in Kenansville. Kenansville is about an hour or so southeast of the theme parks.

FOX 35 has reached out to Osceola County for info.

The South Florida Water Management District is conducting a 158-acre prescribed burn today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Management Area in Polk County.

And the South Florida Water Management District has scheduled a few prescribed burns – ranging from a 10-acre burn to a 6,000-acre burn – in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed, Kissimmee River Public Use Area, and Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.

Generally, controlled burns or prescribed burns are intentionally set fires that are monitored to reduce fuels during wildfire season to hopefully lessen the fire risk.

Stay with FOX 35 for updates.