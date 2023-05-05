Slain Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife’s husband arrested for his murder: Florida State Attorney

The Florida State Attorney’s Office has arrested Mario Enrique Fernandez Saldana for the murder of Jared Bridegan, a Microsoft exec who was killed in front of his toddler over a year ago.

- Advertisement -

Fernandez-Saldana, the husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife, was arrested in Orlando for second-degree murder — and other charges after the father of three was gunned down when he got out of his car to remove a tire from the roadway in Jacksonville, an arrest affidavit states.

In January 2023, Fernandez’ tenant, Henry Tenon was arrested for the murder of Bridegan after detectives found financial records from PNC Bank on October 14, 2022, containing three handwritten checks from Fernandez-Saldana.

Tenon pleaded guilty to the murder charge Wednesday, the Florida State Attorney announced in a press conference. Tenon has agreed to testify against the people he worked with to murder Bridegan. He reportedly told investigators that he did not work alone.

- Advertisement -

Mario Fernandez is seen trimming his beard outside of his home in Kissimmee, Florida, Friday, January 23, 2023. Fernandez is a suspect in the murder of Jared Bridegan. - Advertisement -

Phone records also showed Tenon and Fernandez-Saldana having 35 phone contacts in February, 30 more in March, and 5 to 9 contacts in May and June, arrest records state.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Bridegan was found lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sanctuary Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach after being shot multiple times. Before he was killed, Bridegan had just dropped off his 9-year-old twin children, whom he shared custody with his ex-wife Shanna Gardner, at her home nearby where she lived with Fernandez-Saldana.

Bridegan’s 2-year-old daughter was still in the car when he was shot and killed. Detectives said Bridegan and his ex-wife had a “highly acrimonious divorce” after being married from 2010 to 2015.

Kirsten Bridegan, the wife of Jared Bridegan, also spoke at the news conference.

“We have fought hard for the truth and the world now knows what we had known all along – that Jared truly was an innocent victim, Kirsten said.

Fernandez-Saldana is facing one charge of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, and child abuse.

He was transported to the Orange County Jail Wednesday.