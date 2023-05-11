Sixty Vines, Ridge Vineyards To Host Ultimate Kegger Celebration

Sixty Vines, a restaurant known for its vineyard-inspired dishes and 60 wines on tap, and winemaking company Ridge Vineyards are partnering up to host the Ultimate Kegger Celebration in two North Texas locations this month.

The upcoming wine social event is set to take place in Sixty Vines’ Uptown Dallas location on May 17 as well as its Plano restaurant the next day on May 18.

Guests of the ticketed event will get the chance to taste five different wines, all hand-picked by Ridge Vineyards’ head winemaker and paired with chef-curated bites, including rare selections from the winery’s library collection.

The wines featured at the North Texas event include the 2021 Estate Chardonnay, 2020 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Lytton Springs, 2014 Monte Bello and the 2010 Geyserville.

In addition, attendees will be among the first ever to taste the 2021 Three Valleys Zinfandel, which is Ridge Vineyards’ first-ever wine in keg creation and is made exclusively for Sixty Vines.

“We are excited and humbled to offer this unique experience to our guests in Dallas and Plano,” said Jeff Caracara, CEO of Sixty Vines. “The Ultimate Kegger Celebration is a chance to taste some of Ridge’s exceptional wines, experience the milestones of the winery, and be part of history as we release Ridge’s first-ever wine in keg.”

Often referred to as “the wine lover’s restaurant,” Sixty Vines is a globally inspired restaurant whose innovative and eco-friendly wine on-tap program provides guests with the closest “from the barrel” tasting experience, according to a release.

Sixty Vines has seven restaurants located throughout the Lone Star State, including in Dallas, Plano, Houston and The Woodlands.

Ridge Vineyards was formed back in 1962 with the creation of its first Monte Bello. Since then, the winery has championed single-vineyard winemaking, searching California for those rare and exceptional vineyards where climate, soil, and variety are ideally matched (via a press release).

Tickets for the Ultimate Kegger Celebration event are available for purchase online at the Sixty Vines website.

