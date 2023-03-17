Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives at Old Trafford for Man Utd talks

- Advertisement -

NEW | 1st photos of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe arriving at Old Trafford with Ineos delegation to be met through Manchester United leader exec Richard Arnold for talks over doable takeover #ManUtd #ineos ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0dUT0UvTNh — Dan Roan (@danroan) March 17, 2023

A delegation representing Sheikh Jassim was in Manchester on Thursday but the Sheikh himself did not make the trip to Old Trafford, with Sky Sports suggesting the Qatari banker felt it was ‘too early for a photo opportunity’.