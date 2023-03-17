Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives at Old Trafford for Man Utd talks

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has arrived at Old Trafford to proceed talks a couple of doable takeover of Manchester United.
90min published previous this week each Ratcliffe and rival bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani had been invited to Manchester for your next step in their negotiations, in addition to different bidders who’ve thus far remained nameless.
Now, BBC News have captured photos of Ratcliffe arriving at Old Trafford forward of talks with leader government Richard Arnold.
Ratcliffe, accompanied through a delegation from INEOS, is predicted to obtain a excursion of Old Trafford and a presentation in regards to the panorama of the membership.
The British billionaire, who additionally owns French facet Nice, visits United simply days after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin admitted there may just quickly be additional restrictions proscribing one birthday celebration from proudly owning a couple of membership.
“We are not thinking about Manchester United only. We’ve had five or six owners of clubs who want to buy another club. We have to see what to do,” Ceferin told Gary Neville on The Overlap.
“The options are that it stays like that or that we allow them to play in the same competition. I’m not sure yet.
“We have to speak about these regulations and see what to do about it. There is more and more interest in this multi-club ownership. We shouldn’t just say no for the investments for multi-club ownership, but we have to see what kind of rules we set in that case, because the rules have to be strict.”
A delegation representing Sheikh Jassim was in Manchester on Thursday but the Sheikh himself did not make the trip to Old Trafford, with Sky Sports suggesting the Qatari banker felt it was ‘too early for a photo opportunity’.