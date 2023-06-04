Sinkhole opens up in Long Beach, California

A sinkhole led to the closure of lanes on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Saturday night time.

The sinkhole was once reported round 4 p.m. and opened up in the center of a hectic street close to a number of gasoline stations and fast-food eating places, as observed in a citizen video.

Video captures guy rescuing younger lady in South Los Angeles assault

- Advertisement -

Drivers are steered to steer clear of the eastbound lanes on PCH from Santa Fe Avenue to Harbor Avenue as a precaution on Saturday night time.

Details are restricted and it is unknown what led to the sinkhole to happen. The Long Beach Police, the Long Beach Water Department, and the Department of Public Works replied to the scene.