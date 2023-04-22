Singham Again to release on Independence Day 2024, avoids clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 : Bollywood News

Over the previous couple of yearsRohit Shetty’s cop universe has come alive. All 3 characters from his cop motion picturesSinghamSimmba Sooryavanshiperformed via Ajay DevgnRanveer Singh Akshay Kumarcame in combination for the primary time in Simmba (2018). The trio used to be then noticed in Sooryavanshi (2021)a lot to the cheers of the gang.

Singham Again to release on Independence Day 2024avoids clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The 2021 film additionally gave a sign that the following cop film within the franchise would be the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Againthe 3rd film within the Singham franchise. It is now learnt that the movie might be freeing right through the Independence Day of 2024. Co-incidentallythe earlier movie within the Singham franchisetitled Singham Returnsused to be additionally launched on Independence Day in 2014.

By opting for this actual date for Singham Againthe makers have complicated the movie’s release as it used to be previous intended to release right through Diwali 2024. Alsoby transferring the movie’s releasethe makers have have shyed away from a clash with the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3the 3rd movie within the franchise. The earlier movie within the sequenceBhool Bhulaiyaa 2used to be one of the vital handful of hit Bollywood motion pictures of 2022. The 3rd will once more see the collaboration between Kartik director Anees Bazmee.

