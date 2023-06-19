Sinema-led cartel social media bill approved by Homeland Security committee | Arizona

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs approved subcommittee chair Kyrsten Sinema, I-AZ, and Senator James Lankford, R-OK’s Combating Cartels on Social Media Act on June 14.

The bipartisan legislation establishes a national strategy to combat cartel recruitment while educating at-risk youth about the dangers of becoming involved with smuggling.

- Advertisement -

“We are pleased to see steps taken to address cartels’ use of social media to recruit load car drivers to transport migrants north from near the U.S.-Mexico Border,” Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa said. “These load car drivers are encouraged to drive recklessly through southern Arizona communities, showing little regard for the potentially deadly consequences of their actions.”

The bill, if passed, would also require the Department of Homeland Security to additionally monitor cartel usage of social media.

“Cartels lure Arizona teenagers through social media into dangerous and illegal activities with the promise of easy cash, putting Arizonans’ lives at serious risk,” Sinema said.

- Advertisement -

The bill was also backed by Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Senator Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont. and Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

“Up to 44 percent of all those arrested and booked into our jail have a border crime nexus,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. “Every day, my deputies work to keep our communities safe from load drivers recruited by cartels on social media. The Combating Cartels on Social Media Act will help crack down on this recruitment, making Cochise County roads safer.”

Lankford argued that social media companies allow for smugglers to buy ads and post how to cross illegally, despite their terms of service stating illegal behavior will be deplatformed.