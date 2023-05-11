

Silencing the Sunday Scramble: How to Opt Out of NYT Crossword Notifications

The New York Times crossword puzzle is a popular interest for lots of of us, in particular on Sunday mornings. However, receiving constant notifications about new puzzles and daily reminders can grow to be somewhat irritating if you don’t intend to participate. Luckily, there is a method to silence the Sunday scramble and opt-out of NYT crossword notifications. In this blog post, we are going to information you on how to simply do this.

How to Opt-Out of Notifications

Step 1: Open the NYT Crossword App

The first step to opting out of notifications is to open the New York Times Crossword app to your device.

Step 2: Navigate to “Settings”

Once you open the app, you’ll see a menu bar at the bottom of the show. Tap on the “More” chance to get access to the settings section.

Step 3: Turn Off Notifications

In the settings section, you’ll see an chance to turn off notifications. Simply toggle it off to silence all the push notifications and signs.

If you might be however receiving notifications, you’ll be able to apply this additional step below.

Step 4: Turn Off “Reminders”

If you’re however receiving reminders about the daily puzzle, navigate to the “Settings” section inside of the NYT app. Under “Reminders,” disable the chance for daily reminders.

By following the ones simple steps, you’ll be able to get rid of all the pesky notifications, without having to delete the app itself.

Other Tips to Optimize Your Puzzle Experience

If you might be fascinated about doing crossword puzzles on the other hand don’t like being bombarded by way of approach of notifications, the ones additional tips will improve your revel in.

1. Change the Subscription Plan

Many consumers is probably not aware that NYT has different subscription alternatives that cater to one’s preferences. For example, the elementary plan is free, on the other hand you best get get access to to the archived puzzles. The fairly priced subscription offers daily crosswords in addition to to the archived ones. Lastly, the most expensive plan lets in you to get access to all the puzzles, at the side of the daily mini crossword puzzle. Therefore, choosing a plan that best suits your interests allow you to have a additional customized crossword revel in.

2. Track Your Progress

Tracking enlargement and of completion of puzzles can add to the pleasure of every crossword revel in. Enable the “Puzzle Tracker” function to track your enlargement to your New York Times Crossword puzzles. This function moreover incorporates stats an identical to proportion completed and time elapsed.

Conclusion

Crossword puzzles are an excellent method to de-stress and unwind. However, constant notifications and reminders can disrupt our daily routine. These simple tips allow you to get the most out of your New York Times Crossword app revel in while moreover maintaining your device’s sanity.

