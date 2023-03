New York Community Bancorp is pursuing a deal to achieve failed Signature Bank, in accordance to folks conversant in the topic.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. may just announce a deal for Signature once this week, stated the folks, who requested to no longer be known since the topic isn’t public. No ultimate choice has been made and talks may just cave in. Representatives for NYCB and the FDIC didn’t right away answer to messages looking for remark.