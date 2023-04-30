‘Shrimpfinity’ art installation opens in new expansion at Fairgrounds St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – The Fairgrounds St. Pete, a wildly immersive artist playground, has expanded with a brand-new installation dubbed “Shrimpfinity” via the acclaimed Milagros Collective. This playfully scrumptious art show off is the primary in a sequence of new expansions.

“Shrimpfinity” includes a six-foot-tall shrimp cocktail and a spinning shrimp disco ball that guests are welcome to bop below. Admission contains get admission to to this dizzying salute to seafood, and the family-friendly Fairgrounds St. Pete boasts greater than 20 immersive art shows via 60-plus artists. While Weird Florida serves because the beginning theme, the show off takes to the air from there.

