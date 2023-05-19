On Thursday night time, Swiss Guards stationed on the Vatican resorted to firing gunshots at a car that recklessly sped through probably the most front gates. It used to be reported that the motive force of the car has been arrested following the incident. In order to stick up-to-the-minute with breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, make sure to turn on browser notifications. Don’t wait, flip them on now.
Shots fired when car speeds through Vatican gates
More articles
- Advertisement -