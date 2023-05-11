Shots fired report in Huntsville, Texas prompts school lockdowns

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — According to Huntsville Police, a report of pictures fired close to Huntsville High School and Huntsville Elementary led to the 2 faculties to enter lockdown previous these days at round 3:42 p.m.

As a precaution, officers greater police presence in the realm, and it was once introduced that each campuses had been protected. Police additionally mentioned that there is not any indication that the pictures had been heard at both school.

As of this second, officers are nonetheless investigating the pictures fired name and the explanation in the back of the incident is unknown.

