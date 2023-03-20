Shooting injures two at Lamar High School, school on lockdown

A school district professional despatched out a message concerning the lockdown at about 7:30 a.m.
The officers stated the taking pictures took place on campus, simply out of doors of the school development.
Two scholars were reported injured and are receiving hospital therapy, in line with the district.
Arlington ISD and police say the scene is safe and that the suspected shooter is in custody.
Officials ask that scholars, oldsters and neighborhood participants steer clear of the world whilst the investigation continues.
Upon the lockdown being cleared, officers say all scholars and personnel throughout the development shall be despatched house for the remainder of the day.
This morning, we spoke back to Lamar High School to analyze a reported taking pictures that came about out of doors the school development.
Lamar HS is lately on lockdown.
The article shall be up to date when extra information is to be had.
