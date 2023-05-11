Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead

German government say a person opened fireplace at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany leaving two other people dead

BERLIN — A person opened fireplace at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving two other people dead, government the corporate mentioned.

The taking pictures happened in Sindelfingen, a town close to Stuttgart. The suspect, a 53-year-old guy, was once taken into custody, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor’s place of work mentioned.

Police gained the primary emergency calls round 7:45 a.m. (0545 GMT; 1:45 a.m. EDT) on Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman advised the news company dpa.

Police tweeted that there was once no additional risk to staff at the plant. Information in regards to the suspect’s cause was once now not instantly to be had.

In a remark, Mercedes-Benz mentioned that two other people have been killed at its Sindelfingen plant and mentioned it was once “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” the corporate’s remark mentioned.

The sprawling Sindelfingen works make use of round 35,000 employees generating E-Class and S-Class luxurious sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, in line with the corporate’s web page. It additionally homes making plans, buying and construction and design departments.