Shooter pleads guilty in slaying of Nassau County deputy

The guy who shot and killed a Nassau County sheriff’s deputy after a site visitors prevent in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide and may just face the dying penalty, in line with the State Attorney’s Office.

Patrick Rene McDowell, 36, additionally pleaded guilty early Friday to injuring a police canine and 8 extra counts of irritated attack of a police officer, prosecutors mentioned.

Jury variety for the penalty segment is ready for Sept. 8. McDowell merits without equal penalty, Sheriff Bill Leeper instructed WJCT News.

“This is a death penalty case, and that’s exactly what he should get,” Leeper mentioned in temporary observation. “Even though it won’t bring Josh back, this cold-blooded cop killer deserves nothing less than what Deputy Moyers received.”

Prosecutors agreed.

“McDowell’s guilty plea is a testament to the exceptional work of law enforcement,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson said in a statement. “This a positive step toward justice for Deputy Moyers, his family and Nassau County. Today’s plea does not alter our course — the state will continue to seek the death penalty for this heinous crime.”

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, used to be shot in the face and again after he stopped a minivan at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 23 about 3 miles south of Callahan on Sandy Ford Road. A 2nd deputy discovered Moyers wounded at the flooring; the minivan, stolen in Jacksonville, used to be discovered deserted close by. Moyers died a couple of days later.

Court documents released in June point out that Moyers and a girl had long gone to Georgia previous that day so “they could ride trails and shoot guns.” After McDowell discovered they have been being pulled over, the girl, whose identify used to be left out from studies, mentioned he instructed her “I’m not stopping. I’m not going to jail,” in line with court docket paperwork.

She mentioned she instructed him, “You should probably stop,” so he did. When Moyers requested for registration and IDs, McDowell gave him a bogus identify, the paperwork mentioned. The deputy then requested McDowell whether or not he had any guns and to get out of the car, in line with the paperwork.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers.

McDowell then shot Moyers in the face and shot him once more as he used to be collapsing. The girl mentioned she may just now not imagine what she noticed, “or maybe just wish I didn’t.” McDowell shot “the poor innocent man with his whole life ahead of him,” she mentioned.

Multiple police businesses sought for McDowell after the taking pictures, at one level enticing him in a gun fight that left him and a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office canine injured. McDowell ultimately was caught Sept. 28 hiding in the Callahan Little League concession stand off River Road, in line with Leeper.

McDowell used to be taken to a clinic for accidents he gained all through his arrest and the sooner gun fight, officers mentioned. Breiana Elizabeth Tole used to be additionally charged as an accessory after coming to his location and seeking to get him out of the realm, officers mentioned. She pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 to accent after the reality, court docket information mentioned.

Moyers buried Oct. 2, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Hilliard after non-public products and services at Callahan First Baptist Church.