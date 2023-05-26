Sheriff says woman, boyfriend arrested after child’s severe injuries lead to hospitalizations

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Brandy Laurel and her boyfriend, Justin Garcia, for his or her alleged involvement within the severe harm of a 3-year-old kid that led to a number of health facility visits. Sheriff Javier Salazar expressed his frustration and disappointment in regards to the case right through a news media briefing on Thursday night.

ChildSecure investigators have been notified after the kid was once taken to Methodist Children’s Hospital on May 3. Salazar reported that the kid had injuries to his face, head, and legs, all in several phases of therapeutic, which might point out abuse.

The kid were taken to the health facility on April 22, however health facility staff didn’t name government on the time since abuse was once now not suspected. Child Protective Services (CPS) applied a security plan and positioned the kid within the custody of members of the family, permitting supervised visits from Laurel and Garcia after the May 3 health facility talk over with.

However, on May 21, the mummy and boyfriend took the kid from the members of the family’ house to a health facility in Dimmit County, violating the CPS protection plan. Hospital staff reported that the kid was once not able to stroll and had two fractures on every of his legs to the femur, tibia, and fibula. The kid additionally had a cranium fracture with inner bleeding.

Laurel and Garcia claimed that the kid had injured himself right through a tantrum, however scientific team of workers printed that the injuries have been identical to what wrestlers enjoy. The kid underwent intensive surgical procedure in San Antonio and would were in excruciating ache and will have misplaced some leg serve as with out it.

Salazar stated the boy’s street to restoration can be lengthy, and the kid stays hospitalized and most likely sedated. It stays unclear how the injuries happened.

Laurel and Garcia have been arrested on Thursday, every dealing with a price of harm to a kid inflicting severe physically harm – reckless. Salazar discussed that the couple would possibly face additional fees in Dimmit County. BCSO is taking part with Dimmit County and the Texas Rangers to see if the pair will want to be extradited for added conceivable fees.

As the tale develops, will proceed to replace us with the most recent information. This incident highlights the significance of taking into consideration the affect when making selections about kid protection. Balancing various factors and exploring the demanding situations related to other approaches is the most important.