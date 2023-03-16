Shekhar Kapur`s ‘What`s Love Got to Do with It?’ dominates global box office







Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been the debate of the city for his globally beloved cross-cultural British romantic comedy ‘What`s Love Got to Do with It’ which opened to a ravishing reaction in different nations and now’s set to unencumber in India at the seventeenth of March 2023. The movie has been proven at a couple of movie gala’s and has been successful awards as neatly.

‘What`s Love Got to Do with It?’ launched in the United Kingdom on February 24 and has no longer handiest gathered just about 3m pound however the target market individuals are pronouncing that the movie looks like ‘a big hug’. Kapur alternatively credit the recognition of the movie to, ‘we haven’t noticed the rest like this for a very long time. And there may be this emotional hangover from COVID’.

- Advertisement -

Now, Shout! Studios has got U.S. and Canada rights to the movie, with a view to liberating it in overdue spring.

Also Read: Shekhar Kapur: Nice when a movie competes theatrically and does neatly

Directed through Shekhar Kapur and written through Jemima Khan, “What`s Love Got to Do with It?” is a British rom-com that includes an all-star forged together with Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

- Advertisement -

Shekhar Kapur is arguably one of the most greatest storytellers on this planet. His directorial debut was once the circle of relatives drama “Masoom” (1983), that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and the younger Jugal Hansraj & Urmila Matondkar. He was once a nephew of veteran actor Dev Anand.

Having gained numerous prestigious accolades just like the BAFTA Award, FIlmfare, Padma Shri and others, his frame paintings is dotted with historical and memorable motion pictures like Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Four Feathers and Elizabeth.





Source link