Shaquille O’Neal served in FTX suit at NBA playoffs in former FTX Arena

Shaquille O'Neal is over 7 toes tall and looks on TV ceaselessly. But the former NBA superstar used to be exhausting to find — at least for the greater than two dozen procedure servers who have been employed to inform O'Neal that he's being sued. For just about 4 months, they adopted O'Neal from Georgia to Texas to Florida at hand him a criticism naming him as a defendant in a lawsuit towards FTX — as soon as one of the crucial global's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges and now a collapsed corporate concerned in an alleged fraud case. Despite a number of shut encounters, regardless that, O'Neal remained out of succeed in.

That is till Tuesday night time, when the Miami Heat performed the Boston Celtics, a sport O'Neal used to be masking as an analyst for TNT. The playoff sport used to be held at the Kaseya Center — a downtown Miami stadium as soon as named FTX Arena.

“It was a bit of poetic justice,” mentioned Adam Moskowitz, a Florida-based legal professional representing the crowd of buyers suing celebrities who had recommended FTX. “But at the same time, this whole saga is unnecessary and farcical — it’s not helping the case. It’s not advancing the case. It’s just delaying the case.”

Tom Brady driven crypto to his enthusiasts. This legal professional desires him to pay up.

The case towards O’Neal and 10 different celebrities — together with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, comic Larry David and stick insect Gisele Bündchen — has been mounting since November. That month, FTX filed for chapter in a transfer that vaporized at least $10 billion in belongings and raised questions on law and oversight in an business that operates out of doors typical banking laws. FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried is dealing with more than one fees, together with fraud, cash laundering and marketing campaign finance violations. (Bankman-Fried has pleaded now not in charge to the costs.)

But the class-action lawsuit Moskowitz is concerned in is concentrated at the 11 famous person figures who promoted FTX, showing in flashy ads and commercials — a few of which aired throughout the Super Bowl. Those advertising and marketing campaigns and endorsement, the suit alleges, lured “unsophisticated investors” and price them their fortunes. And selling the ones dangerous unregistered securities with none prior analysis is in violation of Florida rules protective buyers from fraud and deception, the lawsuit claims.

"Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" author and comic Larry David makes his industrial debut in a Super Bowl advert for FTX. (Video: FTX)

O’Neal’s legal professional didn’t right away reply to a request for remark from The Post. In an interview closing 12 months, the former NBA superstar mentioned his involvement with FTX used to be restricted to being “a paid spokesperson for a commercial.”

But for the reason that FTX meltdown, Moskowitz mentioned O’Neal went to nice lengths to evade the method servers, which wound up costing the lawyers over $100,000 and resulted in protection considerations for the method servers, he mentioned.

“I haven’t heard of anything like this in 30 years,” Moskowitz mentioned. “This is a defendant who’s well-known. He’s not fleeing another island. He’s in America, and he’s on TV every day — but we can’t get near him and serve him. It’s insane.”

What to learn about Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX crypto change cave in

After procedure servers have been unsuccessful achieving O’Neal at his properties in Texas, Georgia and Florida and the TNT studio in Atlanta, lawyers filed a movement to serve the former basketball participant by means of social media. A pass judgement on mentioned no.

Two procedure servers later attempted to throw the papers at O’Neal’s transferring car — a transfer his legal professionals disputed in courtroom, claiming it ran afoul of the necessities for serving felony paperwork. Moskowitz mentioned the processors met the necessities by way of making eye touch with O’Neal and appearing him the papers.

But earlier than a pass judgement on may rule on that movement, Moskowitz mentioned his workforce had every other thought. The legal professional had ready a 2nd criticism after purchasers alleged they’d been scammed by way of every other one in all O’Neal’s ventures, which offered non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. When they noticed O’Neal used to be masking the sport between the Heat and Celtics, a procedure server sprang into motion.

“We got a two-for-one deal and served him the two complaints,” Moskowitz mentioned.

Steve Polak, co-founder of the California-based non-public investigation company Sunset Blvd. Investigations, mentioned O’Neal isn’t the one famous person who has been tricky for procedure servers to achieve when handing over proceedings and courtroom summons.

“You’ve got to remember they have security teams and adoring fans,” Polak mentioned. “Sometimes we just have a split second to serve them, and you have to be precise.”

It’s a procedure that’s “equal parts James Bond and equal parts internet sleuth” Polak added — and person who “no one really wants to be a part of.”