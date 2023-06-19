Shakeup at CBP, Border Patrol as replacements for outgoing chiefs are named | National

(The Center Square) – Several key leadership changes are taking place in the next few weeks at agencies primarily tasked with border security.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Benjamine “Carry” Huffman and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz are both retiring at the end of the month after serving for 38 and 32 years, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Their retirements come as they end their careers overseeing the greatest number of illegal entries at the southern and northern borders in United States history.

In the last few months of their tenure, the number of illegal border crossers totaled more than the individual populations of eight U.S. states. The number of known or suspected terrorists apprehended illegally entering U.S. borders was also a major concern during their tenure.

It was because of Ortiz’s testimony during a deposition in a lawsuit filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody that the American people were first made aware of a Biden administration plan to release illegal foreign nationals en masse into the United States instead of detaining and deporting them in accordance with federal law.

- Advertisement -

Ortiz also testified that Biden administration policies were causing illegal border crossings, and that there is a crisis at the southern border.

It was under Huffman’s tenure that a new mobile app was launched to expand access for entry, the first of its kind in U.S. history. Moody also sued over this and other policies, winning more than once in federal court. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also sued to halt the use of the app and the policy of releasing illegal foreign nationals into the U.S. with immigration court dates three to four years out.

Retiring at one of the most controversial times of their respective agencies, Huffman and Ortiz served under seven, and six presidential administrations, respectively. Both retire June 30.

- Advertisement -

Huffman began his career with the U.S. Border Patrol in 1985, joined the Senior Executive Service in January 2014, and received multiple awards throughout his career. Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said, “There is simply no greater champion of the men and women of CBP than Chief Huffman, and he leaves behind an incredible legacy of service spanning nearly four decades.”

Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Field Operations, Pete Flores, will serve as Acting Deputy Commissioner of CBP starting July 1. He currently leads 31,000 uniformed and civilian personnel nationwide. He’s held multiple leadership roles across the agency, including several in San Diego.

Deputy EAC Diane Sabatino has been selected to fill his role as the Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Field Operations. In her more than 25-year career, she’s led high-performing teams in Miami.

Ortiz “is a true leader who has worked tirelessly to ensure our Border Patrol agents have the tools, resources, and support they need to do their jobs,” Miller said. Ortiz has also received numerous awards during his tenure, “but the highest compliment we can bestow on him is that he is a great agent,” he said.

Del Rio Sector Chief Jason Owens has been appointed as the next chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. Owens has served for over 25 years, rising through the ranks holding key leadership positions. “Owens has demonstrated consistent dedication to our border security and homeland security missions, and to the men and women who carry out these responsibilities every day,” Miller said.

Of the leadership transition, Miller said they all “embody our agency’s core values of vigilance, service to country, and integrity. They are entrusted with the critical responsibilities of protecting our national security and supporting our worldwide workforce: the incredible people who carry out our mission each and every day.”