Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions thump World Giants to win Legends League Cricket Masters 2023

The ultimate of Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters 2023 noticed the Asia Lions, led by means of Shahid Afridi, take at the World Giants at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, March 20.

The Lions chased down a goal of 148 runs as their opening batsmen – Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan – scored magnificent half-centuries to assist them protected a victory with 23 balls to spare. The duo placed on a forged partnership of 115 runs inside the first ten overs of the chase, irritating the Giants’ bowlers. However, Brett Lee after all broke the partnership when he bowled Tharanga.

- Advertisement -

Tharanga performed a brisk knock, scoring 57 off simply 28 deliveries, together with 5 fours and 3 sixes. On the opposite hand, Dilshan persisted his dominance and shortly introduced up his half-century. He placed on a temporary partnership of 17 runs with Mohammad Hafeez prior to Samit Patel disregarded him. Dilshan was once the top-scorer for the Lions within the run chase, with a knock of 58 runs off 42 balls, that includes 8 barriers. The Lions misplaced every other wicket within the subsequent over when Abdul Razzaq was once disregarded after scoring simply 3 runs off six deliveries.

The Lions’ mainstay, Misbah-ul-Haq, joined Hafeez within the heart and ensured their aspect reached the objective with out additional injury. Both batsmen remained unbeaten, scoring 9 runs every. The Giants’ bowling assault struggled towards the Lions, with Lee, Patel and Monty Panesar getting one wicket apiece.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the Giants received the toss and elected to bat first. However, they were given off to a dark get started, dropping 3 wickets for simply 19 runs inside the powerplay. Lendl Simmons, Morne van Wyk and Shane Watson perished cost effectively. Jacques Kallis anchored the innings, scoring a gritty knock of 78 runs off 54 deliveries, with 5 4 and 3 sixes. But he didn’t obtain any toughen from the opposite finish, and the Giants may just simplest post 147/4 at the scoreboard of their allocated 20 overs.

Razzak led the bowling assault for the Lions, taking two wickets, whilst Thisara Perera took one scalp.