Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan CONFIRMED for June 2 release; new promo to be launched in the first week of May : Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan gave so much of happiness to the tradeindustry additionally moviegoers thank you to the super-success of Pathaan (2023). Directed through Siddharth Anandit emerged as the greatest Hindi grosser of all timesurpassing even Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017). Henceit’s no marvel that his subsequent movie, Jawanis eagerly awaited. That it seems to be fairly massy business has upped the buzz pleasure to important ranges.

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan CONFIRMED for June 2 liberate; new promo to be launched in the first week of May

For a couple of monthsthere were stories that Jawan may now not liberate on its scheduled liberate datethat isJune 22023. Howevera supply advised Bollywood Hungama“The film is mostly confirmed for a release on June 2. The team of Red Chillies Entertainment director Atlee are working round the clock ensuring that the film makes it to cinemas on the said date.”

The supply additional added(*2*)

- Advertisement -

Another sourcehoweveradded“A teaser might be released first it’ll be followed by the theatrical trailer. The teaserwhich was released last yearwas more of an introduction for the viewers to the world of Jawan. The new teaser trailer will give a better idea of the characters plot.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan additionally stars NayantharaVijay Sethupathi Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will be observed in a cameo. As in step with reportsSRK has a double position in this motion entertainer.

After JawanShah Rukh Khan’s subsequent liberate will be Dunki. Directed through Rajkumar Hiraniit is predicted to hit theatres on Christmas 2023. At provideShah Rukh is capturing for it in Kashmir. The leaked photographs from the units are doing the rounds on the web.

- Advertisement -

Also Read: SCOOP: Shah Rukh KhanNayanthara & Deepika Padukone to shoot for Jawan songs in April

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for newest Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox place of business collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures handiest on Bollywood Hungama.