Shah Rukh Khan signed jackets from Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL X brand worth Rs. 2 lakh get sold out in a day : Bollywood News

Following their running in combination as voice-over artists in the Hindi model of The Lion KingShah Rukh Khan lately was the face of his son Aryan Khan’s luxurious brD’yavol X. For the advert marketing campaignAryan directed his father the luxurious streetwear brwent survive their website online on April 30. Howeverwithin a dayShah Rukh Khan signed jackets that are worth Rs. 2 lakh were given sold out.

Shah Rukh Khan signed jackets from Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL X brworth Rs. 2 lakh get sold out in a day

On April 302023Aryan Khan’s brlaunched the Signature X jacketa black jacket with refined detailsa hoodieD’YAVOL X’s iconic pink hand-painted X at the elbow. SRK had labored in the marketing campaign photoshoot too. The signature jacket have been autographed by way of the celebrity. The restricted version assortment had simplest 30 devices of the jacket inside of 24 hours of its launchit were given sold out. The jacket is priced at Rs. 2,00,555.

In December 2022Aryan Khan co-founders Bunty Singh Leti Blagoeva marked their foray into the luxurious way of life trade by way of unveiling D’YAVOLtheir hobby venture. The 3 marketers goal to carry shoppers the most productive international stories original merchandise throughout fashionbeveragesexclusive occasions.

On the paintings entranceShah Rukh Khan used to be ultimate noticed in Pathaan. The movie’s collections crossed Rs. 1000 crore on the international field place of job. It launched in theatres on January 252023. The movie starred Deepika Padukone John Abrahamit used to be directed by way of Siddharth Anand. He may also be noticed in Atlee’s Jawan in June 2023. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi Nayanthara. Deepika is making a cameo in the film.

SRK additionally has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The movie is subsidized by way of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It will free up at the large display screen on December 222023. The movie will see Taapsee Pannu in the lead position. It will even famous person Satish Shah Boman Irani. It is a tale about immigration. Dunki has already been shot in MumbaiBudapest London.

