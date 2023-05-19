Shah Rukh Khan allegedly begged former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede to not implicate Aryan in drugs bust case in leaked WhatsApp chats: “His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people” : Bollywood News

It turns out just like the cruise drug bust case of 2021 through the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which left famous person Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in prison for 28 days continues to be very a lot in the highlight. After Junior Khan was once bailed the fees in opposition to him had been droppedthe case officer Sameer Wankhede has been in the news. The former NCB officerwho led the drugs bust case has been accused of making an attempt to allegedly extort a whopping Rs. 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khanproduced the conversations on WhatsApp that he allegedly had with SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan allegedly begged former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede to not implicate Aryan in drugs bust case in leaked WhatsApp chats: “His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people”

Nowthe Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Wankhede of allegedly extorting cash from Shah Rukh Khan. Wankhede has filed a petition in court docket in reaction to the case in opposition to him submitted a sequence of chats which he allegedly exchanged with an individual named “Shahrukh Khan”. As in keeping with a document through India Today TVthey have accessed the alleged WhatsApp chats between Wankhede SRK in which the famous person begs to let cross off Aryan Khan not implicate him in a case that will depart him damaged. The first section of the textual content reads”Get your guys to go slow for Gods sake. I swear I will stby you at all times to come assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It’s a man’s promise you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you to please have mercy in me my family. We are a simple set of people my son has been a bit waywardbut he doesn’t deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart manplease I beg you.”

The subsequent section reads”I beg you manplease don’t let him be in that jail. He will break as a human being. His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered broken.”

“If in any way without losing your integrity as an officer of lawyou can help with whatever manner possible please. I will always be indebted. I don’t know the technicalities but if the department in charge feels all is ok to your satisfaction. If then your authority furnishes a ‘ short reply ‘ with whatever conditions your team may have. I promise you whatever cooperation you would need from him will be done to the best of his abilities. Just please consider this request favourably it will be a huge favour because the family just wants him homenot get stamped with having been a convict in a notorious prison. It will really help with his future that’s why I am making thisbeyond reasonable request as a father. I hope you consider it pleasefor his sake,” the textual content continues.

He provides”Please tell them to go easy man let me get my son home. Please. There is nothing more I can say or do but beg you. You have noticed my behaviour through all this. You know I would never stby anything against what you are doing. I believed it when you said you are thinking of Aryan as your own want to make him a better person. I haven’t done anything to not help my son get that reformation. I haven’t been in press. I haven’t made a statement. I have just believed in your goodness. Please please don’t let me down as a father.”

“As a good manwhy would you subject him to this for some selfish people doing what they are doing. I promise you I will go to them beg them to not say another word in front of you. Will use everything in my power to make sure they listen retract whatever they have said. I promise you I will do all of it won’t shirk away from begging them to stop. But please send my son home. You also know in your heart it’s been a bit too harsh for him by now. Please please I beg you as a father,” the textual content concludes.

In an previous document in 2021a witness of the NCB named Prabhakar Raghoji Sail recalled a decision that was once made through different witnesses KP Gosavi Sanvile D’Souza to Shah Rukh Khandemanding Rs. 25 crores from the famous person after the NCB government arrested Aryan Khan in the case. In the documentSail had additionally asserted that once a lot deliberationthey had settled to Rs. 18 croresfollowed in which the volume was once to be disbursed amongst NCB officials. He had stated to Indian Express“Out of the total Rs. 18 croresRs. 8 crore was meant for Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede while the balance amount was to be shared among them.”

As in keeping with fresh reportsthe CBI officials declare that the NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s fresh expenditure on overseas journeys sumptuous purchases have ‘not been clearly justified’ when put next to his ‘declared income’. These studies counsel that Wankhede has as soon as once more been accused of corruption bribery over his failure to post an evidence referring to his fresh over-the-top bills. Although Sail gave up the ghost final 12 months due to middle failurethe similar allegations were positioned through the CBI officials after their raids at Wankhede’s place of dwelling.

Along with Sameer WankhedeVishwa Vijay SinghAshish Ranjan too were accused in the case in conjunction with KP Gosavi Sanvile D’Souza for allegedly threatening the Khan circle of relatives the usage of the Aryan Khan arrest case to extort a lumpsum from the rich movie producer-entrepreneurs. The CBI has accused Gosavi of being given the privileges of accompanying the accusedcoming to the NCB place of business even after the raid and so on. because of which he even took selfies with Aryan Khan that went viral throughout platforms even recorded his voice. The CBI noticed that those privileges are by no means introduced to unbiased witnesses. As in keeping with present reportsthe CBI claims that Wankhede had given permission to Vishwa Singh for letting Gosavi take care of the accused.

