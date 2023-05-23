Send for Agent BoJo! Boris Johnson dispatched to Texas to shore up Republican support for Ukraine – POLITICO

DALLAS — Despite falling out of style in Britain, Boris Johnson seems to nonetheless be a well-liked determine amongst some U.S. politicians. Pro-Ukraine assume tankers lately introduced the charismatic ex-UK Prime Minister to a personal lunch in Dallas, Texas, the place he met with two dozen main conservative figures, together with politicians, donors, and captains of business. Johnson’s message used to be easy: America should stay steadfast in its support for Ukraine.

Johnson’s talk over with comes at a time when a rising selection of conservative lawmakers, applicants, and activists are wondering the scale of the U.S. support package deal for Ukraine, because it makes an attempt to combat again towards the Russian invasion introduced by means of President Vladimir Putin in February 2022. Political tensions over the warfare are anticipated to upward push additional because the 2024 U.S. election attracts closer, and the 2 maximum high-profile doable applicants for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have each voiced skepticism about America’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

However, Johnson advised Texans on the personal lunch on Monday, “You are backing the right horse. Ukraine is going to win. They are going to defeat Putin.” Johnson has lobbied U.S. lawmakers on Ukraine’s behalf prior to now, having visited Washington in January, the place he publicly recommended the U.S. management to give Ukraine fighter jets, and privately met Republican lawmakers at the similar shuttle.

The lunch in Dallas used to be arranged by means of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), a bipartisan, Ukraine-supporting assume tank based totally in Washington. The staff sought after Johnson to take his full of life, pro-conservative case for the warfare out of metropolitan D.C. and deep into Republican territory.

As neatly as the non-public lunch with Republicans in Dallas on Monday, Johnson additionally met with former U.S. President George W. Bush, who lives within the town along with his spouse Laura, and is due to meet with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Austin on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Johnson has saved Ukraine on the best of his public time table since being compelled to surrender as the United Kingdom Prime Minister remaining July over a string of private scandals. In energy, Johnson had solid a powerful private bond with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and performed a number one position in early Western efforts to arm Ukraine.