Senator Ben Cardin Won’t Seek Re-election in Maryland

Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, a long-serving Democrat, announced his retirement on Monday, clearing the way in which for extremely aggressive primaries to switch him in 2024, particularly amongst Democrats in a deep-blue state.

The state’s liberal-leaning citizens have now not despatched a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1980, and the eight-member congressional delegation comprises only one member of the G.O.P.

“I have run my last election and will not be on the ballot in 2024, but there is still much work to be done,” Mr. Cardin mentioned in a commentary. “During the next two years, I will continue to travel around the state, listening to Marylanders and responding to their needs.”

High-profile Maryland Democrats who may well be in the combination to switch Mr. Cardin come with Representatives Jamie Raskin and David Trone, and Angela Alsobrooks, the manager of Prince George’s County.