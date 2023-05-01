Senator Ben Cardin Won’t Seek Re-election in Maryland

Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, a long-serving Democrat, announced his retirement on Monday, clearing the way in which for extremely aggressive primaries to switch him in 2024, particularly amongst Democrats in a deep-blue state.
The state’s liberal-leaning citizens have now not despatched a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1980, and the eight-member congressional delegation comprises only one member of the G.O.P.
“I have run my last election and will not be on the ballot in 2024, but there is still much work to be done,” Mr. Cardin mentioned in a commentary. “During the next two years, I will continue to travel around the state, listening to Marylanders and responding to their needs.”
High-profile Maryland Democrats who may well be in the combination to switch Mr. Cardin come with Representatives Jamie Raskin and David Trone, and Angela Alsobrooks, the manager of Prince George’s County.
On the Republican aspect, there may be already hypothesis about whether or not Larry Hogan, a well-liked former governor who in March mentioned he would now not run for president, will make a bid.
Mr. Cardin’s election to the Senate in 2006 made him the 3rd directly consultant from Maryland’s Third Congressional District to sign up for the chamber. The House seat is now held by way of John Sarbanes, a son of Paul Sarbanes, the senator who preceded Mr. Cardin.
Mr. Cardin used to be named ultimate month by way of Senator Chuck Schumer, the bulk chief, to serve at the Judiciary Committee as a short lived alternative for Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, who’s on depart recuperating from shingles, however Republicans have blocked the transfer. Without her vote, Democrats had been not able to advance stalled judicial nominations.
In a video pronouncing his retirement that he recorded along with his spouse, Myrna Cardin, Mr. Cardin touched on highlights of a profession that comes with enacting the Magnitsky sanctions, global consequences geared toward violators of human rights, and environmental protections for Chesapeake Bay.
Much of his motivation thru his profession, Mr. Cardin mentioned in the video, “comes back to tzedakah, part of our tradition as Jews to help those that are less fortunate.”
Luke Broadwater contributed reporting.