Sen. Mitch McConnell leaves rehab facility after fall injuries

McConnell has been at an inpatient rehabilitation facility for bodily treatment after falling at a dinner on March 8.

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican chief Mitch McConnell mentioned Saturday he has been launched from the rehabilitation facility the place he had bodily treatment for a concussion led to by means of a fall previous this month.

The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican mentioned in a remark launched by means of his place of work that he's going to work at home for the following couple of days. The Senate is scheduled to be on smash for the weeks of April 3 and April 10.

McConnell was once at dinner on March 8 after a lodge reception for a marketing campaign committee aligned with him when he tripped and fell. In addition to the concussion, he additionally had a rib fracture.

He was once launched from the medical institution on March 13 and, upon the recommendation of his physician, moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for bodily treatment and to proceed his restoration.

Concussions can also be critical injuries and take time for restoration. Even a unmarried incident of concussion can prohibit an individual's skills right through that duration.

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home,” McConnell said in the statement. “I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

Almost 4 years in the past he tripped and fell at his house in Kentucky, inflicting a shoulder fracture that required surgical procedure. The Senate had simply began a summer season recess, and he labored from house for some weeks as he recovered.

In his early formative years, he had polio and he has stated some problem as an grownup in hiking stairs.