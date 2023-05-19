Selena Gomez to host two new cooking shows on Food Network







The Grand Prairie, Texas local and big name singer and actress, Selena Gomez, will probably be website hosting two new shows on the Food Network, following the large luck of her Emmy-nominated sequence, “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max. The announcement was once made via Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday, revealing that the primary display is anticipated to arrive later this yr.

Warner Bros. Discovery has now not but published any main points on what we will be expecting from Gomez’s new shows; then again, they did be offering a temporary description of what lovers can glance ahead to. The first display will center of attention on celebrations and can debut in time for the vacations this yr. The 2nd display is anticipated in 2024, the place Gomez will seek advice from probably the most perfect cooks within the nation and prepare dinner their hottest dishes of their kitchens.

The announcement was once made as Warner Bros. Discovery launched its slate of new Food Network shows coated up for the vacation season. Kathleen Finch, chairman, and leader content material officer of U.S. networks, mentioned in a remark that “having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate.”

Gomez continues to big name within the Hulu sequence “Only Murders in the Building,” which can unlock its 3rd season in August. She may be reportedly operating on new track. Fans cannot wait to see what else this multi-talented artist has in retailer for them.