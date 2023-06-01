Segura, Fortes singles in 9th rally Marlins over Padres, Hader 2-1 – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Miami Marlins secured a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night time, overcoming Gary Sánchez’s first house run for San Diego. In the 9th inning, Nick Fortes and Jean Segura each singled in runs in opposition to Josh Hader. Hader blew a save for the 1/3 time in 16 possibilities, kicking off the 9th inning with a five-pitch stroll to Yuli Gurriel, resulting in Segura’s floor unmarried for his five hundredth profession RBI. Miami were 0 for five with runners in scoring place ahead of the ninth-inning singles, and the Marlins hit into 3 double performs, elevating their general to 62, which is 14 greater than some other large league crew. Despite their loss of runs, their just right at-bats and talent to make the pitchers paintings did not pass not noted.

Steven Okert secured a great 9th, hanging out the facet in the method, which completed a two-hitter. San Diego’s simplest different hit was once Xander Bogaerts’ unmarried in the fourth inning.

Sánchez made his Padres debut on Tuesday and hit his third-inning homer on a 2-2 cutter from Braxton Garrett. San Diego’s starter Blake Snell struck out seven in six innings of three-hit ball. However, one run was once sufficient to protected the Marlins’ win, with Nick Martinez getting Luis Arraez to floor into an inning-ending double play in the 8th.

Although Jean Segura has struggled in his first two months with Miami, he has hits in 4 of his final 5 video games, and his reasonable has long gone up from .188 to .205. Marlins avid gamers and team of workers wore a brand new T-shirt ahead of the sport that celebrated Jorge Soler’s energy surge, with Soler going deep in 5 consecutive video games throughout Miami’s travel to Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels.

Padres’ RHP Seth Lugo is progressing farther from his proper calf pressure, whilst Marlins’ LHP Trevor Rogers threw 4 scoreless innings in a rehab day out with Class A Jupiter on Tuesday, and there’s no timetable for RHP Johnny Cueto’s growth to a rehab day out.

The collection finale on Thursday will see Padres’ RHP Joe Musgrove (2-2, 5.64) beginning in opposition to Marlins’ LHP Jésus Luzardo (4-3, 3.67).

