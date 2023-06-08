Seema Biswas warns fans against copying celebrity lifestyle: ‘It can lead to debt, stress, and compromised future’

Celebrities have a big affect on fans. With their glamorous existence as showcased on social mediait’s tempting for fans to undertake an identical wardrobesaccessories go back and forth. Howeverblindly imitating your favorite celebrities can have dire penalties. Nowin an interviewSeema Biswas steered fans to be wary steer clear of copying the way of life of actors. The National Award-winning actor said that if folks burden themselves to stay alongside of a celebrity lifestyleit can lead to “debtstressa compromised future.”

Seema Biswas stated that celebrities incessantly are living in an international of privilegeluxuryendless sources. Andreplicating their extravagant existence is “unrealistic for the average person.” “Attempting to replicate their extravagant lifestyles is unrealistic for the average person. By chasing unattainable standardsfans risk dissatisfactionfinancial straina loss of self-identity,” she advised ETimes.

- Advertisement -

Misleading Fans

She additional discussed that many celebrities flaunt opulent possessions delight in lavish experienceswhich misleads fans into believing that they will have to prioritise materialism. Financially burdening oneself to stay alongside of celebrity existence can lead to debtstressa compromised long term.

According to the veteran actorpeople who mimic their idols “may lose touch with their own true selves,” sacrificing authenticity for the sake of becoming in a preconceived mold. She said fans who emulate their movements with out considering the prospective penalties will in finding themselves in “unfavourable situations”destructive their non-public skilled lives.

- Advertisement -

Mental Health

Seema Biswas shared that whilst fans do envy the glamorous appearancesthey seldom see the struggles stars undergo at the back of the scenes. Idolizing stars can negatively have an effect on fans’ psychological well-being in addition to vainness.

Celebrities are incessantly related with superficial good looks standardsmaterialism fleeting tendencies. When fans blindly observe their favorite starsthey generally tend to disregard non-public growthmeaningful relationshipspassions. “Each person is uniquewith their own dreamsaspirationstalents. Copying a celebrity’s lifestyle hinders the journey of self-discovery denies individuals the opportunity to nurture their own interests talents,” Seema stated.

- Advertisement -

Seema Biswas shall be subsequent noticed in a Bengali movie titled Mon Potongo.



*******].





