Security takes down armed man who tried to enter Tampa gentleman’s club

TAMPA, Fla. — A dramatic video proven by means of Tampa Police confirmed the instant safety guards took down a man after he tried to enter a gentleman’s club with more than one guns.

Officers stated that round 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Michael Rudman, 44, approached Mons Venus on North Dale Mabry Highway with a gun in a single hand and a flashlight within the different. A safety guard on the club, Manny Resto, stated Rudman was once dressed in a purple and black satan masks and that he had the phrases “kill” and “dark one” on his hands.

“I saw him raise his hand, and he had a gun. So, I saw him pointing it towards the door. And I decided that he was not going to enter the club and hurt anybody,” stated Resto.

Resto approached Rudman after seeing the gun and knocked it out of his hand. A unmarried spherical was once fired from Rudman’s gun all through the altercation, hitting the entrance door of the venue. Resto stated he was once hit within the head a couple of instances all through the altercation, leading to minor accidents. No one inside of was once injured.

With the assistance of further safety guards, together with Danny Abraham, the guards had been ready to pin Rudman to the bottom. When police arrived, they stated they discovered ammunition, knives, and gun equipment in Rudman’s truck in addition to two absolutely loaded magazines in his pocket.

“Obviously, you know, the first thing that came to my mind is what happened in Orlando at Pulse, and having these two here to take that heroic action? Could they have prevented something like that? I definitely think so. And we’re grateful that they still stood up, and that’s community policing, everybody coming together. And these are two great heroes and definitely need to be recognized for,” stated Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

WATCH: Security stops man with gun at Tampa gentleman’s club

Rudman faces fees of annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon, battery, annoyed battery with a dangerous weapon, and buying, possessing, or receiving a firearm whilst beneath a Risk Protection Order.

Tampa Police stated the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office served Rudman with the RPO closing 12 months. TPD stated they have not established a cause for Rudman’s movements however did say he visited Mons Venus the night time prior to.

According to TPD, Rudman had earlier fees of home violence, battery, reckless riding, and DUI in Pinellas County in addition to more than one prior Baker Act psychiatric holds.